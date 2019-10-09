Myanmar National League side Yangon United name U Tin Maung Tun permanent head coach

Former Myanmar National League champions Yangon United have appointed current caretaker coach U Tin Maung Tun as the head coach of the side on permanent basis.

Maung Tun had taken charge of 2018 Myanmar National League winners Yangon United back in May 2019 when Myo Min Tun resigned from the post after two years at the helm.

“It was an honour to be the head coach of Yangon United. And I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our club owner and president for believing in me,” Maung Tun told the Yangon United’s official website after signing the new contract.

Maung Tun has been with Yangon as an assistant coach since 2009 and has also previously served as interim head coach of the side taking them to the league title in 2015 and the 2019 General Aung San Shield title in his latest care-taking stint which enables Yangon to take part in the AFC Cup 2020 play-off round.

Yangon had defeated Shan United 3-4 in extra time in the final held at the Thuwunna Stadium on September 24 to lift the General Aung San Shield.

The club had crashed out of AFC Cup 2019 in the group stages under previous coach Min Tun. Maung Tun also managed to keep them at third place in the league finishing behind new domestic champions Shan United and second-placed Ayeyawady United in the league table.

The new coach will now look to take the five-time Myanmar National League champions to another title when the domestic season begins.

“Right now, we signed new players and I am satisfied with that. And we want to be the champions in every game. We have full of courage to do this. Furthermore, the opportunity is in my hands to do the best in AFC Cup 2020,” Maung Tun said.

The club had recently signed the likes of Myanmar internationals Kyi Lin and Maung Maung Win ahead of the new season.

