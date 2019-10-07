Cambodia nominate wonderkid Sieng Chanthea for 2019 AFC Young Player of the Year award

Cambodia have nominated their promising young attacker Sieng Chanthea for the AFC Young Player of the Year award at the AFC Annual Awards 2019 gala.

The prestigious award instituted in 1995 has been awarded to the likes of Iraq’s Ali Adnan Kadhim, DPR Korea’s Jong Il-gwan, Japan’s Ritsu Doan and Korea Republic’s Lee Seung-woo in recent years.

This year’s AFC Annual Awards is expected to be held in November-December where the men’s and women’s footballers of the year will be revealed along with other accolades.

Turki Al Ammar of Saudi Arabia and Saori Takarada of Japan had won the AFC Young Player of the Year Award last year in the men’s and women’s categories respectively while Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan and China PR’s Wang Shuang were named the AFC Footballer of the Year in the two categories.

And the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) has this year decided to nominate the name of their 17-year-old forward Chanthea for the Young Player of the Year Award after the starlet’s memorable year for the Angkor Warriors.

Felix Dalmas and Keisuke Honda gave Chanthea his senior international debut this year when he came on as a substitute in Cambodia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Pakistan in June 2019.

And he did not disappoint the duo as he scored a goal on his debut in a 2-0 win to become the youngest to score for the national team at the age of 16.

Chanthea has also been part of the Cambodia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round campaign coming on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw against Hong Kong in the opener before starting in the 1-0 defeat to Bahrain last month.

(Photo credit: CamSports)