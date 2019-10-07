Ceres-Negros FC set incredible record with winning run in Philippines Football League

Ceres-Negros FC have set a commendable all-time record in the Philippines as they inch towards a third consecutive Philippines Football League title.

Having won the first two editions of the Philippines Football League in 2017 and 2018, Ceres-Negros are 13 points clear of second-placed Kaya FC-Iloilo and are just one win away from sealing their third league title.

And in doing so, they have recorded 16 consecutive wins, which is a new Philippines Football League record, that began with a 5-0 thrashing of Philippines Air Force FC on May 29 and ended with a 1-1 draw against Stallion Laguna FC on September 28.

Interestingly, Stallion were also the previous team to deny the Busmen a victory when the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in their PFL opener on May 25.

Ceres have since then returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Green Archers on October 2 that placed them just one win away from the PFL 2019 title.

They will now face Global Makati FC at the Binan Football Stadium with the hopes of securing the title with all three points.

The high-flying Ceres’ remaining fixtures after facing Global will be against Green Archers, Mendiola FC 1991 and Kaya FC as they hope to end the season undefeated.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres Negros 1-0 Hanoi FC (Bienvenido Maranon 57′)

They currently have 17 wins and two draws from 19 PFL matches this season.

Wrapping up the title will also mean that Ceres will qualify for the preliminary round 1 of the 2020 AFC Champions League. If they fail to make it to the ACL 2020 tournament proper, Ceres will find themselves in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

