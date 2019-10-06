Singapore hold Jordan to goalless draw in international friendly at Amman

Tatsuma Yoshida’s Singapore managed a goalless draw against hosts Jordan in an international friendly match played at the Amman International Stadium on Saturday.

The travelling Singapore side, ranked 157th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, produced a solid defensive display to earn a commendable draw against the Jordanians, who are 98th in the world.

The match will give a much-needed fillip for the Lions ahead of this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

Yoshida’s men were held to a 2-2 draw by Yemen in their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers opener, but recorded their first win in the second game against Palestine.

They will now face the Saudis at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on October 10 before hosting the Uzbeks at the National Stadium in Kallang on October 15.

In Amman, Singapore had their work cut out against the home side with Al Shamal SC attacker Baha’ Faisal looking especially dangerous in the second half.

The 24-year-old forward had chance after chance in the second period starting with a header in the 49th minute. In the 63rd minute, Baha’ fired an effort just over the goal from the edge of the box, however, he couldn’t find a winner for Vital Borkelmans’ side.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s only notable chance after the restart was a free kick from Safuwan Baharuddin that missed the target by inches in the 73rd minute.

(Photo courtesy: Jordan FA via Singapore FA)