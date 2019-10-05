Syafiq Ahmad bags hattrick as Malaysia down Sri Lanka 6-0 in friendly

Syafiq Ahmad scored a hattrick as Malaysia downed Sri Lanka 6-0 in an international friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) forward has hit a purple patch for Harimau Malaya and scored for the third successive match in a row after netting in Malaysia’s two 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches so far.

Syafiq had scored Malaysia’s 3-2 win over Indonesia at Jakarta’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium in the qualifiers opener last month before scoring again against favourites United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Bukit Jalil in their second match.

Tier 1 International Match I Saturday, 5th October 2019 Full Time MALAYSIA 6-0 SRI LANKA

Syafiq Ahmad 9′ 76′ 89′ Shahrul Saad 14′ Norshahrul Idlan Talaha 17′ Akhyar Rashid 51′#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/cRaChIKS58 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) October 5, 2019

The JDT forward struck again, after some fine work from club teammate Safawi Rasid, in the ninth minute against Sri Lanka to give Tan Cheng Hoe’s side a 1-0 lead which was doubled in no time by Shahrul Saad who turned in a corner kick in the 14th.

Veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha made it 3-0 in the 17th minute with a simple tap in and Malaysia were already running away with the game.

However, Nizam Packeer Ali’s visiting side gained some composure after the early blitzkrieg and managed to negate the Malaysian attacks until the half-time break.

But the floodgates opened once again five minutes into the second period when Akhyar Rashid scored before Syafiq found his second of the night with a shot from outside the box.

He completed his hattrick in the 89th minute to give Malaysia a 6-0 win which will boost their confidence ahead of the crucial 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie against Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)