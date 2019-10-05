LIVE: International Friendly – Malaysia vs Sri Lanka

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia will host Sri Lanka in an international friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The friendly match between the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finalists and their South Asian opponents will take place in the Malaysian capital and will help both the sides prepare for their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties to be held this month. scheduled for September 5.

After collecting four points from their first two matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Malaysia are slated to face ASEAN champions Vietnam in a Group G match at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are in Group H of the qualification event along with Korea Republic, DPR Korea, Lebanon and Turkmenistan. They have suffered two defeats from as many matches so far in their qualifiers campaign having lost 2-0 to Turkmenistan and 1-0 to the North Koreans.

The Lankans will now face the South Koreans away on October 10 before taking on Lebanon in Colombo on October 15.

Malaysia vs Sri Lanka in an international friendly match will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on our Matchday Blog right here!