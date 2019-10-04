JDT II edge UKM FC 1-0 in first leg of Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 final

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II registered a narrow 1-0 win over UKM FC in the first leg of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 final at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium in Johor on Friday.

After a goalless first half, Amirulhadi Zainal found the back of the net in the 64th minute when Rozaimi Rahman played a beautifully lifted ball over the UKM defence for 33-year-old Amirulhadi to latch onto and fire past opposition goalkeeper Amin Faisal.

UKM, who had lost to Terengganu FC II in the final of the inaugural Challenge Cup last year, tried hard for an away goal, but the JDT II defence held firm to deny them an opening.

JDT II had progressed to the final of the Challenge Cup recording three wins and a draw in Group A of the competition before defeating Group B runners-up and defending champions Terengganu II 4-2 on aggregate in the semifinals.

UKM FC, meanwhile, thrashed Sarawak FA 7-1 on aggregate in the other semifinal to book a place in the final.

The second leg of the final, which will decide the champions of the second edition of the tournament, will be held at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 12 with UKM now needing to score at least twice for a chance to lift the trophy.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)