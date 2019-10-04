LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – JDT II vs UKM FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II will face UKM FC in the first leg of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 final at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium in Johor on Friday.

JDT II progressed to the final of the Challenge Cup recording three wins and a draw in Group A of the competition before defeating Group B runners-up Terengganu II 4-2 on aggregate in the semifinals.

UKM FC, meanwhile, thrashed Sarawak FA 7-1 on aggregate in the other semifinal to book a place in the final. The second leg of the final, which will decided the champions of the second edition of the tournament, will be held at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 12.

The 2019 tournament was contested by seven Malaysian clubs who were drawn into two groups — Group A featured three teams and Group B featured four. Top two teams from each group made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA were in Group A of the competition while Group B featured Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

JDT II vs UKM FC in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 final first leg will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.