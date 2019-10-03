Revealed: Crazy reason why Juventus star Mario Mandzukic’s transfer to Qatar club Al Rayyan fell through

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic was on the verge of a move away from the Serie A last month with Qatar Stars League side Al Rayyan SC the preferred destination.

The Croatia international, who reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, was deemed surplus to requirement by Maurizio Sarri at Juventus and was left out of Bianconeri’s squad for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

يعلن نادي الريان عن توقف المفاوضات مع اللاعب الكرواتي ماريو مانزوكيتش الذي كان مرشحا للانضمام للرهيب في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) September 28, 2019

After rumours linking him with several clubs in Europe including Manchester United, the 33-year-old had finally entered contract negotiations with Qatar Stars League side Al Rayyan.

Al Rayyan had reportedly offered the forward a huge €7 million salary, and were willing to pay the €10 million transfer fee that the Italian giants were demanding for letting Mandzukic go.

However, the Qatari club announced on September 29 that they had stopped negotiations with Mandzukic and were no more interested in his signature.

Now, the a possible reason for the talks breaking down has emerged.

😐 CRAZY: Apparently, Al-Rayyan were in the final stages of completing the signing of Mario Mandzukic, but the deal fell through because he demanded that.. ..anything he’d purchase in Qatar would be paid for by the club!! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/slhFXwHbgX — Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) October 3, 2019

According to reports in Qatar, Al Rayyan had backed out of the negotiations, despite almost reaching a final agreement, because of Mandzukic’s crazy demand that “anything he would purchase in Qatar be paid for by the club!”

Al Rayyan, apparently, did not entertain the demand and Mandzukic will now continue his stay in Italy at least until when the transfer window reopens in January.