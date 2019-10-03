Ready to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup with ASEAN countries – Thailand Sports Minister

Thailand are ready to launch a joint bid with fellow ASEAN countries to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, according to the country’s Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan.

The minister said this after holding a meeting in Thailand to discuss the hosting of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

According to Thai News Agency (via Bernama), the minister informed that Thailand are ready to host the event along with the Southeast Asian countries “in line with the policy of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.”

It is being reported that a working committee, headed by the permanent secretary for tourism and sports for Thailand, has been set up to work on the issue.

Bernama further quoted Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee who said that existing stadiums in the country will be upgraded to meet international standards and a new one will be built in Chonburi for their bid to host the 2026 Youth Olympics.

The Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiangmai and the 80th Birthday Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima are in contention to be upgraded to world-class standards in order to support their bid for international sporting events.

Thailand PM Chan-o-cha had announced back in June 2019 that the ASEAN were contemplating a joint bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia and Indonesia are also in discussions for a joint bid for the event.