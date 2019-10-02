Myanmar runners-up in 2019 CTFA U19 International Tournament after 6-0 win over Hong Kong

Myanmar U-19 national team have thrashed Hong Kong 6-0 to claim the runners-up place in the CTFA U19 International Tournament held at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

The invitational tournament saw the participation of four teams — hosts Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Gibraltar — with the teams playing each other once in a round-robin format from September 28 to October 1.

Myanmar began their campaign in the CTFA U19 International Tournament with a 1-0 loss to hosts Chinese Taipei as Lin Ming-wei scored the only goal of a tightly-contested game.

However, the ASEAN side recovered well from the opening day defeat and overcame European opposition Gibraltar 2-1 in their second match before thrashing Hong Kong 6-0 on the final matchday.

However, that wasn’t enough for the Burmese to claim the U-19 title as hosts Chinese Taipei kept the silverware for themselves after winning all three of their matches in the four-nation tournament — with the hosts edging Gibraltar 3-2 on the final day.

Myanmar finished second with six points while it was Gibraltar who took the third spot with three points.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong finished bottom without registering a single point in the tournament.

The Junior Asian Lions had reached the semifinals of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 held in August. They will take part in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers, from November 6 to 10, where they are drawn along with Korea Republic, Singapore and China PR in Group I.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)