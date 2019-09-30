Indonesia star Boaz Solossa apologises after horror tackle on PSM Makassar’s Aaron Evans

Indonesia and Persipura Jayapura attacker Boaz Solossa is in the eye of the storm after a horror tackle on PSM Makassar’s Australian defender Aaron Evans.

The incident took place during Persipura’s latest Indonesia Liga 1 fixture against PSM at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo, East Java.

Hosts Persipura had taken the lead in the 15th minute through Gunansar Mandowen, but it was a neck-and-neck battle between the two sides.

Boaz Solossa’s horror tackle on Aaron Evans

The score was still 1-0 as the clock ticked past the hour mark and that was when the 33-year-old Boaz’s moment of madness, that would go on to grab all the headlines, took place.

Centre-back Evans was deep in his own half with possession being charged down by the Indonesia international. However, Boaz’s closing down of the defender took an ugly turn as he literally flew into a tackle with high boot and left a mark around Evans’ knee!

Fortunately, Evans escaped without much damage despite the extremely dangerous challenge. But, what irked the PSM fans and Evans more was the fact that the referee decided to let Boaz go with just a yellow card for the reckless challenge that would normally have invited an instant red.

Only a yellow card? How? Someone explain to me how a referee can not give a red card for this tackle? Referees in indonesia really need to start to take care of the players on the field and take proper responsibility @PSM_Makassar @Liga1Match @PSSI pic.twitter.com/Fgipe5QKhi — Aaron Evans (@A_evans_2) September 29, 2019

“Someone explain to me how a referee can not give a red card for this tackle? Referees in Indonesia really need to start to take care of the players on the field. Where is the safety for players in indonesia? There is absolutely no protection for players at all. It’s disgraceful,” Evans posted on social media.

“I’m lucky to get away from this tackle and still be able to walk and the opposition player only got a yellow card for this,” the 24-year-old wrote. “I’m all for strong tackles and physical play but this is ridiculous and not professional,” he added.

The backlash on social media seems to have forced the Indonesian veteran Boaz to apologise to Evans now.

“What I did was wrong and fatal. From the bottom of my heart, I personally apologised to Evans directly in the field,” Boaz reportedly wrote on social media also apologising to the supporters, team officials and PSM management.

PSM did equalise in the 83rd minute through Ezra Walian, but a late brace from Titus Bonai gave Persipura a 3-1 win in the match.