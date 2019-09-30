Myanmar women to face big guns Brazil and China in international tournament

Myanmar women’s national football team will face some of the heavyweights of the women’s game in the China Invitational Women’s Football Tournament to be held in November.

The ASEAN side are one of the four teams invited to take part in the four-nation tournament to be conducted by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) from November 4 to 12. And according to Myanmar Times, a Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) official has confirmed their participation in the tournament.

The other teams in the tournament are Brazil representing South America, New Zealand representing Oceania and hosts China PR.

All teams in the tournament — apart from Myanmar — were participants in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in France earlier this year and will give good competition for the Asian Lionesses who are preparing for the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held in Philippines from November 30 to December 11.

The Southeast Asians are scheduled to continue their training for 2019 SEA Games in China and are expected to play friendly matches with women’s team there.

While Brazil and China reached the Round of 16 of the World Cup where they were knocked out by France and Italy respectively, New Zealand crashed out in the group stages after finishing behind the Netherlands, Canada and Cameroon in Group E.

Brazil are ranked 11th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings while China are 16th. New Zealand occupy the 23rd place while ASEAN side are 45th.

Myanmar had finished second runners-up in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 held last month defeating Philippines 3-0 in the third-place play-off.

