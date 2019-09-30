Syria record goalscorer Firas Al Khatib hangs up his boots at 36

Syria’s all-time leading international goalscorer Firas Al Khatib has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Al Khatib earned 72 appearances for the Syria national team scoring 36 goals in an international career spanning 18 years.

He made his debut for the senior national team in 2001 and scored his last goal for the Assyrians in a 5-2 win over Philippines in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener at the Panaad Stadium in Baccolod earlier this month.

In doing so, he also became the first Asian footballer and the seventh in the world to take part in six different FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaigns.

BREAKING: #Syria🇸🇾 legend Feras Al Khatib announces his retirement from football aged 36. Represented the Eagles of Qasioun 72 times, scoring 36 goals. pic.twitter.com/CX5xBOoz6q — Ahdaaf (@Ahdaaf_ME) September 29, 2019

The other footballers to do so are Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, Egypt’s Essam El Hadary, Northern Ireland’s Pat Jennings, Panama’s Victor Rene Mendieta Ocampo and Trinidad and Tobago duo Russell Latapy and Dwight Yorke.

After missing out on a place in Syria’s roster for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates, the forward was part of their travelling squad that took part in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 in India.

The Syria captain began his professional career with Al Karamah SC in 1999 before moving to Kuwait’s Al Naser in 2002.

The best chapter in his club career came at Al-Arabi where he won three Kuwait Emir Cups, two Kuwait Crown Prince Cups and the Kuwait Super Cup scoring for fun between 2003 and 2009 and becoming a club legend.

He also played for Qatar’s Umm Salal SC, Iraq’s Zakho SC and China’s Shanghai Shenhua before returning to Al Arabi in 2014.

He was most recently employed by Al Salmiya for whom he scored 11 goals on the way to becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the Kuwait Premier League with 147 goals.