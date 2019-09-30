Persija Jakarta make former Vietnam boss Edson Tavares their third manager this season

Indonesia Liga 1 defending champions Persija Jakarta have appointed former Vietnam national team boss Edson Tavares as their new head coach.

Tavares, 63 years of age, was last seen managing Yokohama FC in Japan’s second division — the J2 League. He has the experience of coaching across Asia with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal FC, China PR’s Chongqing Lifan, IR Iran’s Sepahan and Kuwait’s Al Salmiya SC all part of his resume.

Tavares had two stints with the Vietnam national team in 1995 and 2004 as well as coaching Vietnamese club Vissai Ninh Binh in 2009. The Brazilian has also coached the Jordan and Haiti national teams.

“I am very happy to join Persija. I hope to bring Persija out of this difficult situation. I want to win a lot here,” said Tavares who added that he wants to give his all to help Indonesia’s most successful club return to winning ways.

This is Persija’s third managerial appointment of the season following Ivan Kolev and Julio Banuelos. The Kemayoran Tigers are currently 14th in the 18-team league having collected only four wins from 19 league fixtures.

They are 28 points adrift of league leaders Bali United who have 48 points from 20 matches.

The team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borneo FC in their latest Liga 1 match on September 27 and will face Persela Lamongan in what will be Tavares’ first match in charge on October 2 at the Patriot Candrabaga Stadium.

