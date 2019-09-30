Malaysia Cup 2019: Selangor FA overcome Perak TBG to set up semifinal clash with JDT

Selangor FA progressed to the semifinals of the Malaysia Cup 2019 after pipping Perak TBG 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Brendan Gan had given Perak a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Piala Malaysia quarterfinal last week, but Selangor mounted a comeback in the second leg defeating the Bos Gaurus 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Winger Syazwan Zainon opened the scoring for Selangor in the 34th minute before Khyril Muhymeen made it 2-0 to the Red Giants at the stroke of half time.

Khyril once again found the back of the net in the 68th minute to make it 3-1 on aggregate to the hosts. Gan pulled one back for Perak seven minutes from time, but it was Selangor who ultimately made it to the last four with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Kedah FA defeated PKNP FC 4-1 in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar. Having also won the first leg 2-1, they progressed to the next stage as 6-2 winners on aggregate.

Pahang are the fourth team in the semifinals after they recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Melaka United at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan. They had won the first leg 3-0 at the Hang Jebat Stadium last week.

While Selangor face JDT, who had booked a place in the semifinals after overcoming Terengganu in the quarterfinal the other day, Pahang and Kedah will battle each other for a place in the final of the 93rd edition of Piala Malaysia.

The two-legged semifinals will be played in the month of October.

Malaysia Cup 2019 semifinal lineups

Kedah FA vs Pahang FA

JDT vs Selangor FA