Japan mount comeback to defeat DPR Korea 2-1 to lift AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019

Japan have emerged as the 2019 AFC U16 Women’s Championship winners after defeating DPR Korea 2-1 in the final at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand.

Hong Song-ok had opened the scoring for 2017 champions North Korea in the ninth minute as she converted from the spot. However, their celebrations were short-lived as the Japanese girls struck back within 10 minutes of going down.

Suzu Amano found the equaliser for Japan in the 19th minute before Manaka Hayashi pulled the young Nadashiko to a 2-1 lead four minutes later which turned out to be the championship-winning goal.

The title win means that Japan are now the most successful nation in the AFC U16 Women’s Championship after having overtaken North Korea with their fourth title in its eighth edition. South Korea are the only side outside of the two to have won the tournament — in 2009.

Meanwhile, China PR produced a late show to defeat Australia 2-1 to claim the third place in the continental championship.

Hana Ann Lowry had given Australia the lead in the very first minute. China took until the 78th minute to find an equaliser when Shi Xaomin scored and Zou Mengyao clinched the game four minutes later.

(Photo courtesy: Asian Football Confederation)