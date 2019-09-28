Fulham’s 18-year-old midfielder Ben Davis called up to Thailand U23 side for Southeast Asian Games 2019

Fulham’s 18-year-old Ben Davis has been called up to the Thailand under-23 side for 2019 Southeast Asian Games

just a month after making his EFL Cup debut for the English club.

Born in Thailand, Davis grew up in Singapore and played for them at the under-16 level as well. He started professional training at JSSL Singapore, which is a youth football academy owned by his father. He then went on to join the Football Association of Singapore’s Junior Centre of Excellence.

The central midfielder made his debut for the senior Fulham side in their Carabao Cup loss against Southampton. He came on as a substitute in the 89th minute of the encounter.

Davis chose to play for Thailand and now has been called for their under-23 side for SEA Games 2019.