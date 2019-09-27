Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC sign partnership deal with Scottish giants Rangers FC

Reigning Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC have signed a historic two-year partnership deal with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers FC.

The two clubs announced the deal on Friday commenting that the new collaboration will open up both commercial and football opportunities for both clubs including a scouting link up which will identify young footballers in India.

🆕 #RangersFC is today delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Indian professional football club @bengalurufc. ➡️ Learn More: https://t.co/gz7x89wVZz pic.twitter.com/m69u6u1aVg — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 27, 2019

Under the partnership, Rangers will “look to have an active presence in the Indian footballing market enabling the club to grow its international audience. The partnership will also encompass a scouting link up with the Indian Super League side to identify India’s best talent with a view to opening up opportunities.”

“The Rangers Academy will travel to India and be welcomed at Bengaluru’s state of art training centre. Rangers Soccer Schools will also be holding training camps in Bengaluru and will be bringing tour groups to Glasgow to see how to play and train the Rangers way,” the club statement said.

“A Rangers Legends side, packed with players who have played for the Gers [as the club is popularly known] in the past will travel to India to play and also to take part in fan engagement events whilst also visiting Soccer Schools camps,” it said.

BIG UPDATE! Bengaluru FC have forged a partnership with Scottish giants, @RangersFC in a two-year collaboration (with an option to extend the tenure on mutual agreement). We’re just done with the press conference at the Ibrox, read on for details. https://t.co/WJ48imFtMw — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 27, 2019

Bengaluru had emerged as the champions of 2018-19 season of ISL after defeating FC Goa 1-0 in the final held in March 2019. The new ISL season is slated to begin on October 20.

Rangers FC, meanwhile, are currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and sit three points behind rivals Celtic FC after six rounds of matches in the fledgling Scottish league season.