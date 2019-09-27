India to face Bangladesh in final of SAFF U18 Championship 2019

South Asia will have a new under-18 champion as India face Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 at the Halchowk Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.

India defeated Maldives 4-0 in their semifinal fixture on Friday to book their second final appearance in three editions of the tournament.

Senior international defender Narender Gahlot gave India the lead in the seventh minute as he headed home from a corner before Muhammed Rafi made it 2-0 just before the half-time break.

Manvir Singh found India’s third in the 79th minute before Ninthoinganba Meetei found the back of the net couple of minutes later as the young Indian colts completed the rout of Maldives, who were making their first knockout stage appearance in the competition.

They will now face Bangladesh, who defeated Bhutan 4-0 in the first semifinal.

Tanbir Hossain, Foysal Ahmed Fahim and Maraz Hossain scored for the Bangladeshis as they went into the half-time break leading 3-0 before Dipok Roy completed the scoring in the second-half injury time.

Bhutan will face Maldives in a third-place play-off match on Sunday which will be followed by the final between India and Bangladesh. The two finalists had played out a goalless draw in the group stages earlier.

Nepal had won both the previous editions of the tournament defeating India and Bangladesh in the 2015 and 2017 finals respectively. However, the hosts crashed out in the group stages this time around finishing behind Bhutan and Maldives in Group A.

(Photo courtesy: Indian Football Team)