Indonesia starlet Egy Maulana gets highest potential rating from ASEAN in FIFA 20

Indonesia starlet Egy Maulana Vikri is continuing his development in Poland with Lechia Gdansk making a few appearances for their first team here and there.

Though yet to find a place in Simon McMenemy’s Indonesia senior national team, 19-year-old Egy possess huge potential for the future and is set to become a superstar for Indonesian football in the years to come.

And that potential has been acknowledged in the popular football video game franchise EA Sports FIFA 20 which has made Egy the footballer from ASEAN with the highest potential rating.

Though his overall rating, at the start of the game, is a relatively modest 58, the Lechia Gdansk attacking midfielder has the potential to improve his numbers to 76 in the game, which was released worldwide earlier this week.

Philippines and Cardiff City FC goalkeeper Neil Etheridge also has a potential for 76, but the 29-year-old Championship shot-stopper’s overall rating is already 75 in FIFA 20.

Thailand attacker Chanathip Songkrasin and Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau share the second-highest potential rating for a Southeast Asian footballer in the franchise with both having the potential to reach a rating of 75.