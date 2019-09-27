Penang FA take FIFA to world court over points deduction which cost them promotion

Penang FA who were denied promotion to Malaysia Super League, the country’s top flight, in dramatic fashion this season have managed to take world football governing body FIFA to court.

Penang had secured a promotion to the Super League from the Malaysia Premier League, the second division, back in July, but were then docked six points from their tally due to a FIFA order, costing them a place in the top division.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) docked the points from Penang on FIFA’s instructions after the Liga Premier club failed to meet FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s order to settle claims of unpaid wages by their former Brazilian defender Reinaldo Lobo on time.

Piala Malaysia – Quarterfinals 1st Leg: Perak 1-0 Selangor – HIGHLIGHTS

Penang FA had paid Lobo’s unpaid wages, although after the 30-day deadline set by FIFA, and the world body did not change their stance regarding the punishment.

Now, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) have decided to hear Penang FA’s case.

According to Penang president Amar Pritpal Abdullah, the CAS has asked FIFA to explain their decision to punish Penang who added a verdict is expected soon (via New Straits Times).

Penang had to pay €20,000 in legal fees to take the case to the court and will have to add another €20,000 to the cost for CAS to proceed with it.

A section of supporters had opposed Penang’s move to take the case to the international court due to the huge amount of legal expenses involved.