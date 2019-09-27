FIFA Women’s World Rankings: Vietnam maintain best rank in ASEAN; Myanmar among Top 10 in Asia

Vietnam have maintained their position as the best-ranked side from ASEAN in the latest edition of the FIFA Women’s World Rankings that was published on Friday.

Vietnam are ranked 34th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings that makes them sixth best-ranked side in Asia behind Australia (8th), DPR Korea (9th), Japan (10th), China PR (16th) and Korea Republic (20th).

Vietnam had emerged as the new Southeast Asian champions last month after they stunned hosts Thailand in the final of the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship.

Despite the defeat, Thailand are the second highest-ranked side in ASEAN sitting 39th in the world and seventh in Asia.

Asia's top ten remain unchanged as Australia continue to lead the pack in the latest FIFA Women's Ranking!

Chinese Taipei (40th) and Uzbekistan (43rd) occupy the eighth and ninth spots in Asia ahead of Myanmar who rose one place in the world rankings to 45th.

India are 11th in Asia with a world ranking of 58.

Philippines women dropped two places to occupy 69th place while Malaysia gained one place to sit at 89th. Indonesia are 93rd in the world while Singapore are 125th.

The US women’s national team continue to be the No.1 side in the world ahead of second-placed Germany and Netherlands at third.