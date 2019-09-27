Vietnam star Doan Van Hau added in FIFA 20; earns second-highest potential rating from ASEAN

Vietnam star Doan Van Hau, who recently made a dream move to Europe with Dutch Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen, has been included in the popular football video game franchise FIFA 20.

The latest edition of the FIFA series produced by EA Sports had its worldwide release on September 24 and the 20-year-old Vietnam international is the latest player from Southeast Asia to be added to FIFA 20.

The defender, who helped Vietnam win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year, has been handed an overall rating of 65 in the game with a three-star weak foot rating and two-star skill moves rating.

Van Hau’s best attribute in the game is his pace which sits at 76 while he is rated 71 for physicality. He has a defending rating of 63 and dribbling rating of 58. His passing sits at 50 while shooting is at 45.

However, what makes the young Vietnamese star stand out from other ASEAN player is his potential rating which is at 75.

This is the second-highest potential rating for an ASEAN player in the newest edition of the game only behind Indonesia starlet Egy Maulana and Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge both of whom have a potential of 76 and is level with Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin.

His transfer value in the game is €800,000 — only behind Etheridge (€5.5 million) and Chanathip (€3.1 million) among ASEAN players.