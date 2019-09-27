LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – JDT II vs Terengganu II

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II are hosting Terengganu FC in the semifinal second leg of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium on Friday.

JDT II progressed to the semifinals of the Challenge Cup recording three wins and a draw in Group A of the competition while Terengganu II are in the knockout stages after finishing runners-up in Group B.

The first leg of the last four clash held at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Terengganu on September 20 saw JDT recording a 2-1 win over Terengganu. Sarawak FA are facing UKM FC in the other two-legged semifinal.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featured three teams and Group B featured four. Top two teams from each group made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA were in Group A of the competition while Group B featured Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

JDT II vs Terengganu FC II in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 semifinal second leg will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.