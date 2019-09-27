LIVE Stream: SAFF U18 Championship 2019 – India vs Maldives

India are facing Maldives in an exciting semifinal match of the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 at the Halchowk Stadium in Kathmandu on Friday.

The SAFF U18 Championship 2019 is the third edition of the men’s under-18 tournament organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and will be held from September 20 to 29, 2019.

India had defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their final group match on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages of the competition as Group B winners while Bangladesh joined them from the group as runners-up. Meanwhile, in Group A, Bhutan and Maldives had progressed as the winners and runners-up respectively.

The tournament will see players born on or after January 1, 2001 and will witness six South Asian nations taking part. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are the participating nations in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are in Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India are in Group B. Top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals to be held on September 27 while the final and third-place play-off will take place on September 29.

Nepal are the defending champions of the competition having won both of the previous editions in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, they defeated India in penalty shootouts to lift the maiden title while in 2017, they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.

India vs Maldives in the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 will kick off at 5:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!