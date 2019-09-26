Singapore striker Khairul Amri announces retirement from international football

34-year-old Singapore striker Khairul Amri has announced on social media that he is retiring from international football.

The veteran forward has 132 international caps for Singapore and is the only player to score in three different finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup scoring for the Lions in the 2004, 2007 and 2014 finals of the Southeast Asian championship.

Amri, who currently plays for FELDA United in Malaysia, was called up to Tatsuma Yoshida’s national team squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties in September, but had decided to withdraw from the team “due to personal reasons.”

“After 15 years and 132 caps, now is the time for me to pass the scoring boots to our young players as I seek to spend more time with my family and focus on my club football,” Amri wrote on his Instagram.

“Thank You Singapore, Thank You Fans! Do continue your support for our Lions! MAJULAH!,” he wrote.

“As a young boy, I always dreamt to play for the National Football Team. Watching the likes of the veterans playing, I wanted to feel how is it like to score in front of the Kallang crowd,” the veteran forward wrote.

“I had the chance when I made my debut in 2004 under Coach Raddy [Avramovic] something that I couldn’t forget for the rest of my life… It was only few years back when I achieved my 100 caps and Captain the National Team on that night in Doha,” Amri said.

“I have given my soul everytime I take on the pitch for our National Team. Every sweat that drops is for our Lions,” he added.

Amri won three AFF Championship titles with Singapore — in 2004, 2007 and 2012 — and also finished third in the 2007 Southeast Asian Games.