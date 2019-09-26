Singapore striker Khairul Amri announces retirement from international football

34-year-old Singapore striker Khairul Amri has announced on social media that he is retiring from international football.
The veteran forward has 132 international caps for Singapore and is the only player to score in three different finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup scoring for the Lions in the 2004, 2007 and 2014 finals of the Southeast Asian championship.
Amri, who currently plays for FELDA United in Malaysia, was called up to Tatsuma Yoshida’s national team squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties in September, but had decided to withdraw from the team “due to personal reasons.”
As a young boy, I always dream to play for the National Football Team. Watching the likes of the veterans playing, I want to feel how is it like to score in front of the Kallang crowd. I had the chance when I made my debut in 2004 under Coach Raddy something that I couldn’t forget for the rest of my life… It was only few years back when I achieved my 100 caps and Captain the National Team on that night in Doha. I have given my soul everytime I take on the pitch for our National Team. Every sweat that drops is for our Lions. I am blessed to have the support of my family and fellow team mates whom I have played over the years. Just like me, they gives their all to the nation. Special thanks to the FAS management, the Coaches – Raddy, Bernd, Sundram, Fandi, Nazri Nasir And Tatsuma, the Team Managers – Eugene, Visakan, Farehan And Eric, the backroom staff – Hwee Koon,Kak Fizah, Abang Nas, Banzi,Jeff Tam,Faizul And Cik Omar and to all those whom we had crossed path in my National football career. After 15years and 132caps…now is the time for me to pass the scoring boots to our young players as I seek to spend more time with my family and focus on my club Football. Thank You Singapore, Thank You Fans! Do continue your support for our Lions ! MAJULAH! – Khairul Amri #A19
Amri won three AFF Championship titles with Singapore — in 2004, 2007 and 2012 — and also finished third in the 2007 Southeast Asian Games.