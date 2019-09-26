Malaysia cancel international friendly with Hong Kong due to safety reasons

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have decided to cancel their international friendly match against Hong Kong which was scheduled to be held at the Hong Kong Stadium on October 15.

Harimau Malaya were supposed to travel to Hong Kong after facing Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10.

However, FAM have now decided to back off from the friendly “for safety reasons due to the current state of civil unrest in [Hong Kong].”

“The FAM sent a letter to the Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) [on September 25] informing them that the Harimau Malaya squad would not be able to travel to Hong Kong for safety reasons due to the current state of civil unrest in the country and will only be able to travel there in the future once the situation is back to normal,” the Malaysian football federation said.

Pro-democracy protests were held during Hong Kong’s World Cup Qualifiers match against IR Iran earlier this month at the Hong Kong Stadium.

“FAM also suggested to HKFA that the match on 15th October 2019 be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, but an agreement could not be reached,” it added.

However, Malaysia’s friendly match against Sri Lanka, scheduled for October 5, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium will go ahead as planned.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia are in Group G of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and began their campaign with a 3-2 win over Indonesia before falling to group favourites United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-1 in their second match.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)