Cong Phuong’ Sint Truiden defeat Kawin Thamsatchanan’s OH Leuven 2-0 in Belgian Cup

Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong’s Sint Truidense VV recorded a 2-0 win over Thailand international Kawin Thamsatchanan’s Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Round of 32 of 2019-20 Belgian Cup.

After a goalless 90 minutes at Sint Truidense VV’s (STVV) home ground of Stayen, extra time was employed in the Belgian domestic cup competition to find a winner among the two.

And it was the Jupiler Pro League outfit STVV who progressed overcoming their second division opponents OH Leuven 2-0 in the extra time. Ivory Coast international forward Yohan Boli opened the scoring for Sint Truiden in the 98th minute before Congolese attacker Jordan Botaka made it 2-0 in the 116th minute.

However, both the Vietnam and Thailand stars were on the bench for their respective sides in the Round of 32 clash.

Heel wat wissels tegenover vorige wedstrijd! Dit zijn onze 11 starters voor de match van vanavond🏆 Bekijk hier de starters van STVV 👉 https://t.co/vBTZTbJjBs#samensterker #stvohl pic.twitter.com/JOZXYgyW71 — Oud-Heverlee Leuven (@OHLeuven) September 25, 2019

Thailand custodian Kawin has been out of the team for a while due to nagging injuries and is yet to make an appearance for the Belgian second division club this season. But, his return to the matchday squad for the cup competition could be sign of better things to come for the shot-stopper.

Het bekeravontuur zit erop. Volledige focus nu op de match van zaterdag tegen Beerschot🔥 Come On You Whites!💪 Wedstrijdverslag 👉 https://t.co/avQepC3UjK#samensterker #stvohl pic.twitter.com/dmy7TDQRij — Oud-Heverlee Leuven (@OHLeuven) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Vietnamese striker Cong Phuong has also failed to find a place in the matchday squad for STVV in recent weeks with his previous appearance on the bench coming against Zulte Waregem in the league on August 25.

(Photo courtesy: STVV)