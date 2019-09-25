SAFF U18 Championship 2019: India, Bangladesh through as semifinal lineups decided

The semifinal lineups of the SAFF U18 Championship 2019, which is being held at the Halchowk Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, has been decided following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures.

India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their final group match on Wednesday to progress to knockout stages of the third edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) tournament as Group B winners. They had played out a goalless draw against Bangladesh in their opening match.

Indian 🇮🇳 U-18s to clash ⚔ swords against Maldives 🇲🇻 in the semi-finals of the SAFF U-18 Championship on September 2⃣7⃣. 🙌🏻#IndianFootball ⚽ #SAFFU18 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/mhNPxRKDFp — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 25, 2019



It was Bangladesh who progressed as the runners-up behind India with the same number of points as India — four — having defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their opener as well.

Meanwhile, in Group A, which concluded on Tuesday, Bhutan and Maldives progressed as the winners and runners-up respectively. Bhutan defeated Nepal 3-0 and played out a goalless draw against Maldives to progress with four points while Maldives moved to the next stage, for the very first time in their history, with two points having had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nepal in their opening match.

Nepal, who had won the tournament’s first two editions in 2015 and 2017, crashed out with only a single point from two matches.

India will now face Group A runners-up in the semifinal on September 27 while Group A winners Bhutan face Bangladesh in the first semifinal earlier that day.

The final is slated to be held on September 29.

2019 SAFF U18 Championship Semifinal fixtures

Semifinal 1 – September 27 – 1:15 PM HKT – Bhutan vs Bangladesh – Halchowk Stadium, Kathmandu

Semifinal 1 – September 27 – 5:15 PM HKT – India vs Maldives – Halchowk Stadium, Kathmandu

(Photo courtesy: Indian Football Team)