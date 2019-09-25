Defending champions DPR Korea to face Japan in final of 2019 AFC U16 Women’s Championship

Defending champions DPR Korea will face Japan in the final of the 2019 AFC U16 Women’s Championship at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Saturday.

DPR Korea defeated Australia 3-0 in the semifinal at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Wednesday to reach their seventh consecutive final in the continental championship which is currently in its eighth edition.

Kim Hye-yong opened the scoring for the North Koreans in the 14th minute expertly slotting past the Junior Matildas goalkeeper Miranda Elizabeth Templeman before once again finding the back of the net three minutes later escaping her marker with some sleek footwork and firing into the top corner.

The third goal came in the second minute of the second-half injury time when Kim Pom-I scored after some good build up play from the defending champions.

The North Korean girls had defeated neighbours Korea Republic 2-0 in the final of the 2017 AFC U16 Women’s Championship, also held in Thailand, with the winning goals coming from the boots of Ri Su-jong and Kim Kyong-yong.

But in the 2019 final, they will face Japan who defeated China PR 2-0 in the second semifinal of the day.

FT: JPN 🇯🇵 2 – 0 🇨🇳 CHN Japan are in the #AFCU16W Final after missing the previous edition to set up a clash against DPR Korea! pic.twitter.com/7RfKDoYED7 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 25, 2019

Hanon Nishio opened the scoring for the Japanese girls in the 71st minute before Maika Hamano doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute.

The result means that the 2019 final will be between the two most successful sides in the AFC U16 Women’s Championship with both North Korea and Japan having won the tournament three times. South Korea won the only other edition of the tournament in 2009.

(Photo courtesy: The-AFC.com)