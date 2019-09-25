It will be irresponsible to leave now – Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo addresses exit rumours

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo’s contract with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will come to an end in a little over four months, but the South Korean is yet to sign an extension.

It has been a topic of discussion among Vietnamese football fans over the last few months with the vast majority of them wanting the coach, who brought home the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year, to stay and continue his successful run with the team.

Vietnam are currently in the middle of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign while Park will also coach the Vietnam U-22 side in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Philippines and the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand.

In a recent interview with Sports Seoul, the Vietnam boss was asked about the rumours regarding him leaving Vietnam when the contract runs out early next year.

“Many people have assumed that I would leave Vietnam after a successful run here. That is reasonable. But I don’t think I have been successful with Vietnam yet. The AFF Cup 2018 is the only title I’ve had,” Park told Sports Seoul (via VOV World).

“I am not sure how long I am going to stay here, but it would be irresponsible to leave now,” the South Korean tactician said.

“I am thankful for Vietnam’s willingness to continue with me. I have tried to negotiate the contract extension as quickly as possible. However, there have been many rumors spreading around. It would be a lie to say that money is not important but the point is, I understand my own worth,” he said.

“Really, it’s too bad so many false stories have been spread. In October, we will continue the contract negotiations. I hope it will go well. I want to do my job here more than anywhere else. I will do my best. It’s a badge of honor to survive coaching Vietnam, isn’t it?,” Park added.