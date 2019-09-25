LIVE Stream: SAFF U18 Championship 2019 – Sri Lanka vs India

India are facing Sri Lanka in their final group stage match of the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 at the Halchowk Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The SAFF U18 Championship 2019 is the third edition of the men’s under-18 tournament organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and will be held from September 20 to 29, 2019.

India and Bangladesh had played out a goalless draw on Monday and avoiding a defeat against Sri Lanka will help the Indian boys qualify for the semifinals of the tournament form Group B. Bhutan and Maldives have already progress to the knockout stages from Group A.

The tournament will see players born on or after January 1, 2001 and will witness six South Asian nations taking part. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are the participating nations in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are in Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India are in Group B. Top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals to be held on September 27 while the final and third-place play-off will take place on September 29.

Nepal are the defending champions of the competition having won both of the previous editions in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, they defeated India in penalty shootouts to lift the maiden title while in 2017, they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.

India vs Sri Lanka in the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 will kick off at 5:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!