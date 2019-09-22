AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019: North Korea beat South Korea 3-0 to reach semifinals; China also progress

DPR Korea defeated Korea Republic 3-0 to progress to the semifinals of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 as Group B winners at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand.

The North Koreans had began the final matchday with six points after 10-0 and 3-0 wins over Vietnam and China PR respectively while the South Koreans and Chinese girls had three points apiece.

In a repeat of the 2017 final, Myong Yu-jong, Hong Song-ok and Kim Hye-yong scored for the winners while Jang Jin-yeong missed a second-half penalty for South Korea adding to the losers’ misery.

Korea Republic 🇰🇷 advance to the #AFCU16 Finals as Group J winners! pic.twitter.com/imq8txpSUk — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 22, 2019

Meanwhile, China PR edged an already-eliminated Vietnam 1-0 to progress to the knockout stages as the runners-up.

Shao Ziqin found the back of the net with a header in the 82nd minute to help China leapfrog South Korea by recording their second win of the competition.

Group A winners Japan will face Group B runners-up China in the first semifinal of the continental championship on September 25 while Group B winners and defending champions DPR Korea will take on Group A runners-up Australia in the second semifinal later in the day.

The final and the third-place play-off will take place on September 28.

(Photo courtesy: The-AFC.com)