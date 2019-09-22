LIVE Stream: SAFF U18 Championship 2019 – Bhutan vs Nepal

Hosts Nepal are facing Bhutan in an exciting match of the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 at the Halchowk Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The SAFF U18 Championship 2019 is the third edition of the men’s under-18 tournament organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and will be held from September 20 to 29, 2019. Nepal were held to a 1-1 draw by Maldives on the opening day while Bhutan are kicking off their campaign on Sunday.

The tournament will see players born on or after January 1, 2001 and will witness six South Asian nations taking part. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are the participating nations in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are in Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India are in Group B. Top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals to be held on September 27 while the final and third-place play-off will take place on September 29.

Nepal are the defending champions of the competition having won both of the previous editions in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, they defeated India in penalty shootouts to lift the maiden title while in 2017, they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.

Bhutan vs Nepal in the SAFF U18 Championship 2019 will kick off at 5:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!