Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia to face Hong Kong in international friendly match next month

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia national football team will travel to face Hong Kong in an international friendly match at the Hong Kong Stadium on October 15.

Malaysia have only one 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie scheduled for the month of October — against Vietnam at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on October 10 — and will have a free date on October 15 while several of the other nations take part in the qualifiers.

Hong Kong also find themselves in a similar situation after their qualifiers tie against Iraq on October 10, and the two meets have agreed to play a friendly match on October 15.

The match will take kick off at 8 PM HKT at the Hong Kong Stadium that saw pro-democracy protests during the World Cup Qualifiers game against IR Iran earlier this month.

Hong Kong, in Group C of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round, were held to a 1-1 draw by Cambodia in their opener on September 5 before losing 2-0 to Iran at home as Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard scored the winning goals.

Meanwhile, Malaysia defeated Indonesia 3-2 in dramatic fashion at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta in their opener before going down 2-1 to United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Hong Kong are ranked 143rd in FIFA World Rankings while Malaysia are 158th.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)