AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019: Japan, Australia progress to semifinals at expense of hosts Thailand

Hosts Thailand bowed out of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 after suffering an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Japan at the Chonburi Stadium on Saturday.

Thailand had began the tournament with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh, but suffered a 6-1 defeat to Australia in the second match which meant that the Thais went into the final matchday one point behind both Japan and Australia.

The hosts had to defeat the young Nadeshiko in order to progress to the semifinals.

However, Maika Hamano (2), Hanon Nishio (2), Ririka Tanno, Aemu Oyama, Suzu Amano and Inose Yuko scored goals for the three-time champions as they produced a rout of Thailand and progressed to the last four.

FT: AUS 🇦🇺 2 – 2 🇧🇩 BAN Bangladesh end their campaign on a high as Australia advance to the last four as Group A runners-up!#AFCU16W pic.twitter.com/N0s7CYyGJK — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia followed the Japanese into the knockout stages despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Bangladesh in the other Group A match at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium.

Tohura Khatun scored for the South Asians in their final group match, but Australia struck back through goals from Claudia Mihocic and Paige Zois to deny the Bangladeshi girls a win.

Japan will now face the runners-up of Group B in the semifinals on September 25 while Australia face the winners of Group B.

Group B has defending champions DPR Korea in the lead with six points while China PR and Korea Republic have three points each. South Koreans will face North Koreans while China PR face Vietnam on the final matchday on Sunday.

(Photos courtesy: The-AFC.com)