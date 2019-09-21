Top 10 ASEAN footballers with the highest transfer market values revealed

With more and more players from Southeast Asia making moves to various leagues in Europe, there is no doubting that the demand for quality ASEAN footballers is on the rise.

This has also led to a surge in the transfer market values of some of the best players from ASEAN. Here, with the help of data from Transfermarkt, we find out the 10 highest-valued footballers from ASEAN at the moment.

The list is dominated by players from Thailand and Philippines while Malaysia and Indonesia are also represented. However, it also springs up a surprise in that no player from the current Southeast Asian champions Vietnam finds a place among the most valued stars.

Here’s the list of 10 ASEAN footballers with the highest transfer market values…

10) Stefano Lilipaly – Indonesia – £405,000

😅 Stefano Lilipaly still converted his penalty despite taking a little slip in the process for 🇮🇩 Indonesia to take the lead over 🇹🇱 Timor Leste!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #IDNvTLS Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/3aff9Muxaq pic.twitter.com/lFkTEjK1FL — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 13, 2018

The 29-year-old Indonesian talisman retains his 10th spot from the list we published back in November 2018 and his market value on Transfermarkt has also remained the same since July 2018. Amsterdam-born attacking midfielder Lilipaly continues to be a vital player for both his club Bali United as well as the Indonesia national football team who are competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

9) Javier Patino – Philippines – £450,000

The Philippines forward scored his nation’s first goal of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign in a 5-2 defeat to Syria in their opener earlier this month and has also helped Ratchaburi Mitr Phol with goals since joining them on loan from Thai League 1 defending champions Buriram United. The 31-year-old Spanish-born striker was once valued at £855,000 while he was with Chinese Super League outfit Henan Jianye FC in 2015, but has seen his value gradually drop since 2016.

=7) Kawin Thamsatchanan – Thailand – £495,000

Thai goalkeeper Kawin was joint-second in our previous Top 10 list, but has seen his market value nosedive from £720,000 in September 2018 to £495,000 at the moment. 29-year-old, who has struggled with injuries, has also been displaced by Siwarak Tedsungnoen in Akira Nishino’s starting 11 and was forced to watch the War Elephants’ opening matches in the World Cup Qualifiers from the bench. So, not a good time to be Kawin, we suppose.

=7) Daisuke Sato – Philippines – £495,000

Philippines full-back Daisuke Sato signed for Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United in June 2019 ending his three-season sojourn to Europe where he played for Romanian sides FC Politehnica Iasi and Sepsi OSK as well as Danish club AC Horsens. He made his return to Southeast Asian football memorable with a goal for the Kirins in their 4-1 thrashing of Suphanburi FC in August.

6) Thitipan Puangchan – Thailand – £540,000

Here’s a player who has seen his market value sore in recent times. Thailand international midfielder Thitipan made his move to J1 League with newcomers Oita Trinita this season and has made an impact in Japan. As a result, his market value has also soared from £360,000 in 2018 to £540,000 currently. If he keeps producing the displays that he is capable of, there is no doubting which direction those figures are headed for.

=4) Theerathon Bunmathan – Thailand – £720,000

Another of the Thai footballers who is plying his trade in Japan. Currently in his second season in the Japanese top flight, the 29-year-old full-back is with Yokohama F. Marinos on loan from Muangthong. Theerathon was valued at £450,000 when he made his first move abroad with Vissel Kobe and has since then seen his value go up to £720,000 in recent months.

=4) Natxo Insa – Malaysia – £720,000

The 33-year-old Spanish-born star might have been sidelined for a long time due to injuries, but Natxo is still joint-fourth in the list of highest-valued players from ASEAN. The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) midfielder retains his value of £720,000 from his time with Levante UD, however, Malaysian giants JDT had signed the player for a transfer fee reported to be around £350,000.

3) Teerasil Dangda – Thailand – £810,000

The veteran Thailand striker is third in the list with a market value of £810,000. Despite nagging injuries that has reduced his involvement with Muangthong and Thailand in recent times, Teerasil has risen from sixth to third in our list, thanks to his stint with Sanfrece Hiroshima in J1 League. The 31-year-old’s market value has increased from £585,000 in 2018 to £810,000 in 2019. However, it is still behind his career best £900,000 which was registered during his time with Spain’s UD Almeria.

2) Chanathip Songkrasin – Thailand – £1.98 million

Chanathip joins international teammate Teerasil in Top 3 of the list with a vastly-improved market value when compared to 2018. The 25-year-old was valued £630,000 in 2018, but his eye-catching displays for Consadole Sapporo has seen his value surge close to £2 million making him the second highest-valued player from ASEAN. A key cog in the Consadole machine, Chanathip has recorded four goals and seven assists in 22 Japanese top division matches this season.

1) Neil Etheridge – Philippines – £7.2 million

Who else but Philippines international goalkeeper Neil Etheridge to top the list of highest-valued stars from ASEAN. The 29-year-old has played in the best league in the world — the Premier League — and even though Cardiff City FC have dropped down to the Championship this season, Etheridge’s transfer market value is on the rise and the Bluebirds star is an in-demand custodian in the market. The shot-stopper was priced at £3.15 million in August 2018, but has since then seen his value double to £7.2 million. Way to go, Neil!