U-18 striker Luqman Hakim to become first from Malaysia to sign for a Europe top division club

Malaysia youth international Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin is inching towards a dream move to Europe after it was announced that he will sign a five-year deal with a Belgian top division club.

The player, who was previously scouted by several top Asian clubs, will become the first player from Malaysia to sign for a top flight club in Europe when he signs for KV Kortrijk next year.

17-year-old Luqman had helped Brad Maloney’s Malaysia U-18 national team reach the final of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 last month scoring four goals in the ASEAN regional youth championship including in a 4-3 win over Indonesia in the semifinal.

And now, the No.10 is on the verge of signing for KV Kortrijk, the Jupiler Pro League outfit owned by Malaysian entrepreneur Vincent Tan. Luqman is to sign his professional contract with the Belgian club in March 2020 after he turns 18.

From January 2020, the Malaysian youngster will train with Championship side Cardiff City FC, which is also owned by Tan.

Luqman along with his U-18 national teammates Firdaus Kaironnisam, Harith Haiqal Adam Afkat and Ali Imran Sukari had recently undergone training at J1 League side Cerezo Osaka.

“I think he could make it. His heart is in the right place. He needs to be working hard. Everything is on him now,” said Tan during a press conference.

“He scores goals. He has technique skills and the heart. But everything is up to him now. I hope he works hard. He knows that we are behind him, I have asked the management to look after him,” Tan said (via Malay Mail).

Lim Teong Kim who played for Hertha Berlin SC in the third division of the German domestic football and the duo of Rudie Ramli and Fazli Shaari who also signed for German third division club SV Wehen are the other Malaysian to have plied their trade in Malaysia.

Malaysian-born Titus James Palani currently plays for French third division side CS Meaux.

(Photo courtesy: Malay Mail)