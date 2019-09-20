Iranian referee Alireza Faghani to officiate in A-League during 2019-20 season

Iranian international football referee Alireza Faghani will officiate in the 2019-20 season of the A-League after his decision to move to Australia.

Faghani was the AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018 and has officiated in several high-profile tournaments including the FIFA World Cup. But the Iran-based referee had recently decided to migrate to Australia due to personal reasons.

“My children need to continue their studies at the Australian universities. I can also officiate there. We will move to Australia within one month,” Faghani had earlier this month (via Tehran Times).

“After the 2018 World Cup, I wanted to spend more time with my family because I was very busy in the recent years. If I am invited to the international events, I will officiate as an Iranian referee. From now on, I want to devote myself to my family,” the 41-year-old had said.

As a result, the Football Federation Australia (FFA) has offered the vastly-experienced professional a contract to become a full-time, contracted referee for the A-League 2019-20 season.

Faghani has refereed in the finals of 2014 AFC Champions League, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games as well as matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2019 AFC Asian Cup and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

One of the world’s best-known referees, Iranian official Alireza Faghani has been appointed as the A-League’s fourth full-time ref after making the decision to move his family here to give his children more opportunities. What a massive coup for the competition! [Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/Tba1x5VbEY — A-League Hub (@AleagueHub) September 19, 2019

“It was extremely fortuitous for us that Alireza and his family had chosen to move to Australia and it was a very easy decision for us to make to offer him a position as a match official in the A-League,” said Chris Nikou, FFA chairman and chair of the FFA Referees Committee (via The-AFC.com)

“His international experience will be a huge asset for the competition and, in addition, he will be able to mentor our young, up and coming match officials as well. We look forward to seeing Alireza in action for the upcoming A-League season,” he said.

The new A-League season is slated to begin on October 11.