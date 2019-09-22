LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – Sarawak FA vs UKM FC

Sarawak FA are hosting UKM FC in the semifinal first leg of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the Sarawak State Stadium on Sunday.

Sarawak progressed to the semifinals of the Challenge Cup as Group A runners-up behind Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II while UKM FC emerged as the toppers of Group B ahead of runners-up Terengganu FC II.

The second leg of the last four clash between the two sides will be held at the Kuala Lumpur FA Stadium on September 28. Sarawak FA will face UKM FC in the other two-legged semifinal. JDT II face Terengganu II in the other semifinal.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featured three teams and Group B featured four. Top two teams from each group made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA were in Group A of the competition while Group B featured Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

Sarawak FA vs UKM FC in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 semifinal first legwill kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.