LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – Terengganu FC II vs JDT II

Terengganu FC II are hosting Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II in the semifinals of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Terengganu on Friday.

JDT II progressed to the semifinals of the Challenge Cup recording three wins and a draw in Group A of the competition while Terengganu II are in the knockout stages after finishing runners-up in Group B.

The second leg of the last four clash will be held at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium on September 27. Sarawak FA will face UKM FC in the other two-legged semifinal.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featured three teams and Group B featured four. Top two teams from each group made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA were in Group A of the competition while Group B featured Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

Terengganu FC II vs JDT II in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 semifinal first leg will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.