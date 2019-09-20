30 players called up for Vietnam U-22s’ friendly match against UAE in October

As many as 30 players have been called up by Vietnam U-22 national team for their friendly match against United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be held next month.

The friendly, to be held at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13, will help Vietnam prepare for the men’s football competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Philippines from November 26 to December 10, 2019.

Hosts Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and Brunei Darussalam are the nations participating in the 30th edition of the SEA Games.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam had defeated Myanmar and China PR in the two friendly matches they played this year. They will also take part in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand on January 2020.

Vietnam’s 30-member preliminary squad for UAE friendly

GOALKEEPERS: Bui Tien Dung (Ha Noi FC), Phan Van Bieu (SHB Da Nang), Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong), Phan Minh Thanh (Than Quang Ninh).

DEFENDERS: Ho Tan Tai (Becamex Binh Duong), Duong Van Trung (Binh Phuoc), Do Thanh Thinh (SHB Da Nang), Dung Quang Nho (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Van Hanh (Hai Phong), Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam), Nguyen Duc Chien (Viettel), Bui Hoang Viet Anh (Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien).

MIDFIELDERS: Bui Tien Dung (SHB Da Nang), Trieu Viet Hung, Phan Thanh Hau (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Huu Thang (Hue), Nguyen Dinh Manh, Mai Xuan Quyet (Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh), Nguyen Trong Dai, Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel), Martin Lo (Pho Hien), Truong Van Thai Quy (Ha Noi FC).

FORWARDS: Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong, Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang), Ngo Hong Phuoc (An Giang), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Nham Manh Dung (Viettel), Pham Tuan Hai (Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Huynh Tien Dat (Pho Hien).

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)