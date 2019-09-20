Western Sydney Wanderers sign ‘God of Football’

Alexander Meier, 36, will play for Markus Babbel’s Western Sydney Wanderers in 2019-20.

Western Sydney Wanderers have signed ‘God of Football’ and former Eintracht Frankfurt star Alexander Meier.

Meier moves to the A-League club – coached by former Bayern Munich and Germany defender Markus Babbel – as a marquee, the Wanderers announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old attacker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St Pauli, scored 137 goals during his 14 years with Eintracht – where he is the joint third highest scorer.

Meier, once nicknamed the ‘God of Football’, was also part of the Eintracht team, who were led by Niko Kovac, that stunned Bayern Munich in the 2017-18 DFB-Pokal final.

We have today confirmed the signing of German striker Alexander Meier for the upcoming @ALeague season: https://t.co/xxR0F0U0x2 #WSW pic.twitter.com/Uc6WpCeug9 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) September 19, 2019

“I’m very excited to play in Australia and I can’t wait to go on the plane tonight,” Meier, who was the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer in 2014-15, said via wswanderersfc.com.au.

“Markus told me how professional the club is and that they are very ambitious, and it is a great club to play for.

“I don’t like to speak about myself, about what I can deliver, all I can say that is I will always give 100 per cent on and off the field.

“The most important thing for me is that as a team we all stand for each other, in bad and in good times, and the better the environment we create, success can come from this.”