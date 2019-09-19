AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019: Korea Republic condemn Vietnam to second defeat

Vietnam suffered their second defeat of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 as they went down 3-0 to Korea Republic at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Thursday.

Vietnam had suffered an embarrassing 10-0 loss to defending champions DPR Korea in their opening match on September 16 and another defeat on the second matchday see them go into the final group stage game yet to open their account.

FT: VIE 🇻🇳 0 – 3 🇰🇷 KOR 3 goals. 3 points. Korea Republic throw themselves a lifeline with their first victory against Vietnam!#AFCU16W pic.twitter.com/Cif9bQqCzD — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 19, 2019

Jang Jin-yeong opened the scoring for the South Koreans against debutants Vietnam while Hwang Ah-yun added a second before the half-time break. The South Korean women will go on to score a third in the second half to seal the 3-0 win and record their first win of the continental championship.

Meanwhile, 2017 champions North Korea recorded their second win from as many matches as they defeated China PR 4-0 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium.

DPR Korea top the group with six points from two matches while South Korea are second with three points from two matches. China PR, who defeated South Korea 2-0 in their opener, are third with three points, but an inferior goal difference to the second-placed Korea Republic.

FT: CHN 🇨🇳 0 – 4 🇰🇵 PRK It’s the reigning champions who bag all three points after another convincing performance against China!#AFCU16W pic.twitter.com/P9FopLqZQc — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 19, 2019

Vietnam are bottom of the group with no points to show after two sets of matches.

The two Koreas will face each other on the final matchday in the group stage on September 22 while Vietnam take on China.

