Vietnam U-22s to face UAE in friendly match as part of preparations for 2019 SEA Games

Vietnam U-22 national team are set to face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a friendly match next month as Park Hang-seo’s men prepare for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The men’s football competition in the 2019 SEA Games, hosted by Philippines, will be held from November 26 to December 10, 2019 and Vietnam are in Pot 3, along with Myanmar, in the competition featuring 11 nations.

Thailand and hosts Philippines are in Pot 1 while Malaysia and Indonesia are in Pot 2. Pot 4 consists of Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and Brunei Darussalam. The group stage draw for the SEA Games football competition is slated to be held on October 3.

The Vietnam U-22s have played two friendly matches in 2019 so far recording 2-0 wins over Myanmar and China PR — the second result leading to the sacking of Park’s mentor Guus Hiddink as the head coach of the China U-22s.

Their third game is expected to be played against UAE at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13.

The U-22 players of the Golden Dragons are scheduled to join the U-22 national team training camp from September 23.

It is also being reported that Vietnam U-22s will play two more friendly matches before flying out to Philippines for the 30th edition of the SEA Games.

Vietnam will also take part in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand on January 2020.