FIFA World Rankings announced: Myanmar and Indonesia among biggest fallers in the world

The FIFA World Rankings has been announced and the table has seen some big changes following two rounds of matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers held earlier this month.

Vietnam continue to be the top-ranked side in ASEAN sitting 98th in the latest rankings, however the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions have slipped out of Top 15 in Asia after falling two places compared to the previous rankings update dated July 25.

Thailand, who held Vietnam to a goalless draw before beating Indonesia 3-0 for their first win in the World Cup Qualifiers, climb one place to occupy the 114th place while ASEAN No. 3 Philippines drop one place to 127.

Myanmar, who lost to Mongolia and Japan in the qualifiers, are one of the biggest fallers in the world in this edition of the rankings dropping 10 positions to 145th. Only Nicaragua (148th) and Eswatini (150th) have fallen more places than Myanmar — 11.

Singapore, on the other hand, climb five places to take the 157th spot after a 2-2 draw with Yemen and 2-1 win over Palestine, while Malaysia are close on their heels at 158th after gaining a place in the world rankings.

Indonesia became another ASEAN side to drop deep falling seven places to 167th after home defeats to Malaysia and Thailand. Cambodia are 169th after climbing one position.

Laos and Brunei Darussalam both gained one position in the rankings to occupy 187th and 191st positions respectively. Timor-Leste are the lowest ranked ASEAN Football Federation member at 199th despite gaining two places.

At the top end of the rankings, IR Iran continue to be the best side in Asia sitting 23rd in the world while Japan have climbed two spots to 31st. Korea Republic remain in 37th position as Asia’s third-best side while Australia climb two places to 44th.

FIFA World Rankings September 2019 – ASEAN

98. Vietnam -2

114. Thailand +1

127. Philippines -1

145. Myanmar -10

157. Singapore +5

158. Malaysia +1

167. Indonesia -7

169. Cambodia +1

187. Laos +1

191. Brunei Darussalam +1

199. Timor-Leste +2