Guus Hiddink sacked as China U-22 head coach after defeat to Vietnam

Guus Hiddink has resigned from his post as the head coach of the China PR U-22 national team following their defeat to Vietnam U-22s earlier this month.

Hiddink’s China U-22 side had lost 2-0 to Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam in a friendly match held at the Huangshi Olympic Sports Center in China on September 8 as part of their preparations for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship with Nguyen Tien Linh scoring both the goals for the away team.

And now, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has replaced the vastly-experienced Dutch coach in order step up their preparations for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which also act as a qualification event for the men’s football competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Chinese Football Association said Hao Wei, former coach of the women’s national football team, will replace Guus Hiddink as executive coach of the national under-23 side in preparation for the 2020 Summer Olympics. #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/L8juuBxmD4 — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) September 19, 2019

Hiddink had helped China qualify for the AFC U23 Championship topping Group J of the qualifiers held in March 2019. They defeated Laos and Philippines 5-0 and 8-0 respectively, but were held to a 2-2 draw by Malaysia.

Even though both China and hosts Malaysia finished on seven points, it was Hiddink’s side that qualified thanks to a superior goal difference.

CFA announced that former China women’s national team head coach Hao Wei will now manage the U-22 side assisted by former China forward Gao Hongbo among others.

About the dismissal of Guus Hiddink: According to Chinese media reports, CFA are not contented with Guus Hiddink’s working attitude and his answers to media as the head coach of the China Olympic (U-22) Team. The 2:0 defeat to Vietnam Olympic team at home last week is a trigger. pic.twitter.com/RUqZdVZfuh — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 19, 2019

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship is slated to be held in Thailand from January 8 t0 26, 2020.