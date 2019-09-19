Malaysia Cup 2019 quarterfinal line-ups decided: Who will face who in the last eight clashes?

The Malaysia Cup 2019 will enter its business end this weekend with the group stages (almost) wrapped up and quarterfinal stages slated to begin on September 21.

16 teams — the top 11 from the Malaysia Super League and top 5 from the Malaysia Premier League — were divided into four pools of four teams each for the group stages where the sides met each other on home and away basis.

🏆 Tahniah kepada 7 pasukan yang telah layak ke peringkat Suku Akhir Piala Malaysia 2019! Aksi perlawanan di antara PKNP FC lwn PJ City FC akan berlangsung Jumaat ini dan siapakah yang akan mara ke Suku Akhir? Jadi pasukan anda layak atau pun tidak? 😎#PialaMalaysia2019 pic.twitter.com/OTOl2Y8QiE — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) September 18, 2019

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages. At the moment, seven of the eight teams for the quarterfinal stages of the 93rd edition of the Piala Malaysia have been confirmed with the only exception being the runners-up from Group B.

The final Group B match between PKNP FC and PJ City FC was scheduled to be held in Perak on September 17, but had to be postponed after several PJ City players were infected with Influenza B virus. PJ City can progress if they avoid a defeat, while PKNP will know they will have to win as they trail two points behind their opponents. The rescheduled match will take place on Friday.

JADUAL PERLAWANAN PIALA MALAYSIA 2019 PUSINGAN SUKU AKHIR PERTAMA LINK: https://t.co/AraClKoZGA#PialaMalaysia2019 pic.twitter.com/ANpJ94qfBu — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) September 19, 2019

So, let us take a look at the teams that have ensured their berths in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup 2019:

Group A – Kedah FA, Terengganu FC

Group B – Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), PJ City FC/PKNP FC

Group C – Pahang FA, Perak TBG

Group D – Selangor FA, Melaka United

Malaysia Cup 2019 Quarterfinal Fixtures

QF Leg 1 – September 21 – Terengganu FC vs JDT – Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Terengganu

QF Leg 1 – September 22 – Melaka United vs Pahang FA – Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong

QF Leg 1 – September 22 – Perak TBG vs Selangor FA – Perak Stadium, Ipoh

QF Leg 1 – September 24 – PJ City FC/PKNP FC vs Kedah FA – To be decided

QF Leg 2 – September 28 – JDT vs Terengganu FC – Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin

QF Leg 2 – September 29 – Pahang FA vs Melaka United – Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan

QF Leg 2 – September 29 – Selangor FA vs Perak TBG – Shah Alam Stadium, Shah Alam

QF Leg 2 – To be decided – Kedah FA vs PJ City FC/PKNP FC – Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar