Indian Super League side set to sign former Premier League attacker – Report

Former Premier League forward Asamoah Gyan could be on his way to Indian Super League (ISL) with NorthEast United reportedly interested in the Ghanaian’s signature.

33-year-old Gyan has been without a club since leaving Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor in August 2019 and could be on his way to India for the 2019-20 ISL season which is scheduled to begin on October 20.

Goal.com India is reporting that Gyan is likely to join NorthEast United FC for the 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League.

“The forward will be an important addition to the NorthEast United squad and the void that has been created after the departure of Bartholomew Ogbeche has now been filled,” Goal.com India reported.

Gyan was one of the most important players in Milovan Rajevac’s Ghana national team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa including scoring the injury-time winner in the Round of 16 against the United States.

Gyan went onto sign for Sunderland FC in the Premier League and scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in the English top flight in the 2010-11 season before joining UAE Pro League side Al Ain FC in September 2011 where he won three Emirati domestic league titles.

👶🏽✈️ — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) September 19, 2019

In 2015, he moved to Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG FC before returning to Europe with Kayserispor in 2017.